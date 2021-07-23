VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.41% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $327,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,391,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,525,000.

GDX stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.40. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

