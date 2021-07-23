Morgan Stanley Has $365.21 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,934,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261,661 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.80% of The Carlyle Group worth $365,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.08.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

