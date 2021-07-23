Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,149 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altria Group worth $417,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

MO stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.