AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 265.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,079 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after buying an additional 7,718,948 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,398,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after buying an additional 2,073,669 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 918.7% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,390,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 1,253,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after buying an additional 1,101,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AU opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.46.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU).

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.