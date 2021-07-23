Morgan Stanley Has $465.05 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 332.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,887,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.87% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $465,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $105.31 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $106.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

