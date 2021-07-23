Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

