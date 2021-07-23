10,782 Shares in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,543.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $74.67 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.