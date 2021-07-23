Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $3.48 Million Investment in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $7,815,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Agile Growth during the first quarter worth $5,958,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth in the first quarter valued at $5,527,000.

NASDAQ:AGGRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

