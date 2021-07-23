5,341 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 184,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $41,029,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

In related news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $169.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 7.31%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

