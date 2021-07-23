Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley cut CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CAI International stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $965.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.53.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. Equities analysts predict that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.