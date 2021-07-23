15,951 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of AER opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

