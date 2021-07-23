Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 3,348 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $189.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,743 shares of company stock worth $3,095,215 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

