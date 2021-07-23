Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.60% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 77,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,173,011. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.93.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.