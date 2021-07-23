The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Sells $620,514.79 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BKE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,084. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Buckle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Buckle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

