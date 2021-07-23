Royal Bank of Canada Trims Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Target Price to $29.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.42. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.209 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

