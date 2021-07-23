The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.05. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $62.05, with a volume of 337 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24.

The Swatch Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

