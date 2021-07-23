IHT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,710,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $126,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $334.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.10. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.09 and a 12-month high of $336.96.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

