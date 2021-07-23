Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $850,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 633.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after buying an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after buying an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

