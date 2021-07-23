Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $5.99 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $127,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $685,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.62. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $76.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

