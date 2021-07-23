Optimal Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $193,617,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after purchasing an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 98,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

NYSE DVA opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $3,306,417.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,608,849.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.40.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.