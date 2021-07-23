Rarible Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for $9.83 or 0.00030201 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $44.38 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.92 or 0.00869252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Rarible (RARI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,514,190 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

