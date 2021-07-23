Hellenic Coin Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00370737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

