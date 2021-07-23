United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.04 on Friday. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.63.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

