East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

