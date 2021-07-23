Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.43.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $83.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock worth $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.