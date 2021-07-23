Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $185.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a twelve month low of $101.54 and a twelve month high of $165.76.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after buying an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after buying an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after buying an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.