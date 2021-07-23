Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on August 5th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Union Bankshares has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ UNB opened at $32.39 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $145.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 25.28%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

