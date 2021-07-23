Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Cut to C$104.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$104.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE NGT traded down C$0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$74.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of C$59.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$82.42. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$95.65.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.84 billion.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

