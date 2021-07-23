Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,849 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,312 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $32,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $310.15. 3,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,741. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

