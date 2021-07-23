Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,565 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,565 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $158,654,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $148,083,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.74. 28,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,793. The stock has a market cap of $212.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

