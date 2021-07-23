Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,893 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

