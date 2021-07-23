Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 624,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,948,820 shares.The stock last traded at $53.42 and had previously closed at $55.96.

The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist cut their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.43.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

