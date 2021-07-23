Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $33.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,700.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,670.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,503.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,558.32.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total value of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total value of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

