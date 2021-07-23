Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.25, with a volume of 7320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAK. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,344,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after purchasing an additional 131,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 439,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,277,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 430,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

