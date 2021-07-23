American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $179.85 and last traded at $179.15, with a volume of 92578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.

The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.20. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get American Express alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after acquiring an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.