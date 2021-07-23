Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.79. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.77, with a volume of 52,480 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on RSI. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.34 million and a PE ratio of 14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 88.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260. Also, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,392.68.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

