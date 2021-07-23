Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,561 ($20.39). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,549 ($20.24), with a volume of 577,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.66.

In other news, insider George Buckley purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($16,337.60).

Smiths Group Company Profile (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

