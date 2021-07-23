Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$33.49. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.18, with a volume of 295,018 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.14.

The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 510.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.91.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

