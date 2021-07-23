Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 399.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,439 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 2,430.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,237,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,054 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PBFX shares. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

NYSE PBFX opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.11. PBF Logistics LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

