Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $172,000 Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 127.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The York Water were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The York Water by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The York Water by 1,866.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The York Water by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of The York Water by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $617.69 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The York Water’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

