Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $139.93 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 44.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,237,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,773,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $139,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after purchasing an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,379,000 after purchasing an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,730,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

