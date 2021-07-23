Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Shares Sold by Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNPR opened at $9.91 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

