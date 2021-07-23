Millennium Management LLC Has $81.45 Million Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,769 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.37% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $81,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRI. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.