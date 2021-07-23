Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 56.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,134 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NET. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $7,900,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

