Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,262 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,900 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,094,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $20,604,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 189.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $291.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

