Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.55. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 52,588 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$326.66 million and a PE ratio of -78.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Scott Budau sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,901 shares in the company, valued at C$606,425.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,500 shares of company stock worth $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

