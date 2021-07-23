Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $902.64

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.64 ($11.79) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 903 ($11.80), with a volume of 303,172 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 902.88.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

