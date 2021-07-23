Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and traded as low as $0.52. Pgs Asa shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 21,884 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGSVY. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.04%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

