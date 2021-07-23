Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.39-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LE opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

