Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.58 billion.

TSE:QSR opened at C$82.63 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$67.77 and a one year high of C$87.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$25.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total transaction of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

